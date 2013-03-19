Once again this year the Perini Navi Group is partner at the most important regattas on the Caribbean yachting calendar, the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous and the St Barths Bucket Regatta, where nine yachts from the Perini Navi fleet will be competing.

The first event of the year will be the Loro Piana Caribbean Superyacht Regatta & Rendezvous, taking place on March 20th – 23rd in the British Virgin Islands. Twenty incredible superyachts will be divided into two categories (Cruising & Performance) and will compete against one another against a stunning backdrop for the coveted 2013 Loro Piana Trophy.

Representing Perini Navi will be P2, a 38m sloop from the PN racing line designed by Philippe Briand which will be defending her third place finish from the previous edition of the Loro Piana. Also in the regatta will be Parsifal III, a 54m ketch designed in collaboration with Ron Holland.

The famous St Barths Bucket Regatta will be held from March 28th – 31st where Perini Navi Group will be present with nine yachts, confirming that yet again the shipyard maintains a dominant position in this regatta. A total of thirty-five yachts will compete in the waters around the island of St Barth to win the Bucket Trophy. Perini Navi Yachts competing will be Andromeda La Dea, P2, Luna, Panthalassa, Parsifal III, Salute, Zenji, Silencio and the Maltese Falcon. All Perini Navi yachts present will be competing for the Perini Navi Trophy, buy only the top classified will win.