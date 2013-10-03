Perini Navi Group To Showcase Salute At 2013 FLIBS
After presenting the stunning sailing yachts Seahawk and State of Grace at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show, the Perini Navi Group has announced that they will be bringing Salute, the first of the 56m series, to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.
Running from the 31st October - 4th November and covering over 3 million square feet of ground, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is the largest superyacht showcase in the world.
The Perini Navi Group will be furthering their move into America with the 56m sailing yacht Salute, designed by Perini Navi naval architects in collaboration with New Zealander Ron Holland. With an unmistakable 75m high aluminium mast that was designed by the Perini Navi Mast Department and a sail plan of over 2,900 square meters, Salute has an aluminium hull with an optimized displacement of 535 tons.
Her interiors were designed by the French decorator Remi Tessier who based his pared down yet warm and welcoming interiors around Japanese design elements.