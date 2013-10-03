Running from the 31st October - 4th November and covering over 3 million square feet of ground, the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show is the largest superyacht showcase in the world.

The Perini Navi Group will be furthering their move into America with the 56m sailing yacht Salute, designed by Perini Navi naval architects in collaboration with New Zealander Ron Holland. With an unmistakable 75m high aluminium mast that was designed by the Perini Navi Mast Department and a sail plan of over 2,900 square meters, Salute has an aluminium hull with an optimized displacement of 535 tons.

Her interiors were designed by the French decorator Remi Tessier who based his pared down yet warm and welcoming interiors around Japanese design elements.