Taking place from June 18th – 21st, the event will attract a fleet of 26 of the most important superyachts created who will race in the pristine waters of the bay of Palma de Mallorca, known for having some of the best sailing conditions in the Mediterranean.

Amongst the participating yachts, which will range in size from 24 to over 50-metres, will be Clan VIII, a 45m sloop designed by Perini naval architects in collaboration with New Zealander Ron Holland.

The sloop has a 52-metre high mast designed and built in-house at Perini Navi that mounts an upwind sail plan of over 900 square meters. Exterior spaces include a large fly bridge and a transom that opens to become a seven square metre beach deck. A port side shell door also opens to become a launching platform for tenders and toys.

Organised by the ISAF International Race Officers and by the Real Club Nautico de Palma, the regatta will also have an intense social programme, starting with the June 18th Registration Day and continuing through all three days of the event right up to the final prize ceremony on June 21st.

First held in 1996, the Superyacht Cup Palma has grown to become one of the most significant sailing events in Europe.