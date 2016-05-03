The latest collaboration between Perini Navi’s in-house design team and Philippe Briand, Sybaris is a major milestone in the Italian shipyard’s ongoing evolution.

Her Sealium alloy hull features a centreboard keel with variable draught (4.5m - 11.74m) for increased performance and easy access to shallow bays and marinas. On top, the streamlined, contemporary superstructure supports an 18 metre fly bridge – the largest of any sailing yacht afloat.

At 850 gross tons Sybaris has wide, open and well-lit interior spaces with an innovative layout and sophisticated interior design by PH Design; the Miami-based studio’s first yacht project.



The yacht is equipped with multiple cutting-edge technologies in terms of sail handling and electric power management. The powerful sail plan of more than 2,300 sqm relies on two carbon fibre masts supplied by Rondal in Holland with composite stays Kevlar running rigging. Controlled by Perini’s latest-generation electric winches and software, the system allow the yacht to be sailed entirely from the cockpit consoles.



Sybaris represents a decisive step forward in terms of power management, with two variable-speed generators storing excess power in lithium polymer batteries. This system improves efficiency, reduces emissions and provides a silent anchor mode at night or in protected areas with the generators switched off.



Following the technical launch and the mast stepping operations, Sybaris will go through an intensive season of test and trails that will lead to her completion, forecasted for this summer.

We look forward to bringing you a more detailed look at Sybaris during a ceremony celebrating the designers, craftsmen and builders of Italy’s largest sailing yacht this coming weekend.