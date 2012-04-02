The Perini Navi Group, world leaders in the design and construction of large-sized sailing and motor yachts, has proudly announced the launch of a 50m ketch, Enterprise, the second vessel in their new 50m aluminium hulled series.

Scheduled for delivery during May, Enterprise holds the expert naval architecture of the Perini Navi in-house team combined with the work of Ron Holland. Her aggressive lines, combined with a longer waterline and strong vertical appendages, make for improved sailing performance.

The ketch sail plan, designed and built by Perini Navi’s own mast department, totals of 1,400 square metres and is handled through 11 reel captive winches. The main and mizzen mast measure 56.7m and 43m respectively, and are in aluminium while the furling boom and spreaders are in carbon fibre.

The interior design is by Hong Kong’s Edge Design Institute and has a brand new conception for the spaces. Flexibility in the use and division of the yacht’s various spaces combined with a well-planned choice of materials and colour tones give this yacht an absolutely new and innovative style.