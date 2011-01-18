Perini Navi Launch Brand-New Website

Featuring an effortlessly cool layout, the new high-resolution Perini Navi website can now provide viewers with fast and up-to-date information on the Perini Navi charter and brokerage fleet, the full range of services that the world class shipyard offer as well as information on the shipyard itself.

Upon entering the new site, viewers are greeted with breath-taking shots of the world famous 88m Maltese Falcon alongside other stunning sailing and motor yachts; immediately offering visitors the ability to browse through and customize the Perini Navi homepage to their requirements.

The site’s fleet page allows readers to scroll through a chronological display of Perini Navi and Picchiotti yachts on the water, under construction and the future projects still to come. The ‘Perini Navi World’ section provides something completely different, offering high-resolution wallpapers, video galleries and a list of Perini Navi’s press recognitions in the past alongside a smooth, sliding photo gallery of the Perini Navi fleet – standing testament to the Italian shipyards reputation.

The website is also optimised to be accessed and used easily on the latest technology, such as iPhone, iPad, Blackberry and Symbian.

This in-depth and well designed website will allow current and future Perini Navi clients to learn more about the way the Italian shipyard constructs some of the finest yachts in the world; bringing the superyacht industry and its clients that bit closer to the internet.

For a closer look at the Perini Navi website - click here.