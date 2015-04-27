The extensive work list has led to the complete renovation of the vessel that features a classical interior decor that has been lovingly restored by the experienced craftsmen of Viareggio.

Outside the yard, Ellen received new paint coatings and exterior cosmetic upgrades throughout. In addition every mechanical and electrical system went through a major check out and reconditioning led by the skilled workforce of Perini Navi.

In the words of Pablo Pirenack, Captain of Ellen: “You get a call to look at a boat where the refit is proving more extensive than the pre-purchase assessment said it would be. Indeed you see serious works are needed, that’s what you see. But, as the refit progresses what do you find? You find a group of people that are passionate about what they do, a group of people with the best human qualities, respect, honesty and pride in their work, the proper advice in moments of technical difficulties in the context of what the owner and captain need. If I had to choose one word to define this refit period is ‘Trust’.”

Back on the water in her original splendor, Ellen is ready to start her season in the Mediterranean.