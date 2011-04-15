Superyacht Fidelis is the 51st superyacht in the Perini Navi Group fleet and the tenth sailing yacht in the 56m series.

Designed by the Perini Navi Group’s technical and design department in collaboration with the New Zealand yacht designer, Ron Holland, Fidelis is an all-aluminium ketch sailing yacht with an optimized displacement of 545 tons and a tonnage of 497 tonnes.

Perini Navi has noted on her state-of-the-art construction, “Her sail plan was designed and engineered by Perini Navi’s Mast Division measures 1,500 square metres. Both the main and mizzen masts are in aluminium and are respectively 58.37 and 47.97 metres high. The booms are both in carbon fibre and have in-boom furling systems.”

Fidelis has an interior design from the in-house Perini Navi architects and a contemporary, refined style with simple, clean lines combined with the use of materials such as stained walnut, wenge, parchment, maple, teak, steel, marble and leather.

Perini Navi’s first sailing yacht, Burrasca, was launched in 2003 and has since been joined sister yachts Zenji (ex Santa Maria), Rosehearty, Selene, Salute, Silvana, Asahi (ex Riela), Panthalassa and Melek.