Perini Navi Launch Superyacht Seahawk

The Perini Navi Group has successfully launched their first yacht in their new 60m series at their shipyard in Viareggio, followed by the completion of the mast stepping operations. The flagship of the new series, Seahawk, displays the series’ innovative hull lines and technologies that will enhance speed and performances, without compromising the comfort and spaces, both onboard hallmarks of the Perini Navi brands.

Seahawk features a sleek hull and superstructure in aluminium that makes for a gross tonnage of under 500GRT and a displacement of 570 tons. The ketch, designed by the naval architects at Perini Navi in collaboration with New Zealander Ron Holland, has a total sail plan area of 2,125sqm featuring two aluminium masts of 62 and 52m. The booms are in carbon fibre as well as the foils and standard rigging for the first time on a Perini Navi yacht.

The revered Italian yacht builders installed a new generation of furlers, fully recessed, for the furling of the head sails which was created by the Mast Division of Perini Navi who also developed the new captive winches to increase manoeuvring speed.

Whilst her performance capabilities are state-of-the-art, Seahawk’s interior design were styled by the famous French designer Christian Liaigre who has created an extremely elegant contemporary allure matched with a sheer marine tradition.

Perini Navi Group is currently working on the second yacht in this series at their Viareggio shipyard. Delivery of the C.2218, the 60m sloop with a carbon fibre mast of 75m, is scheduled for 2014 delivery while the third unit in this series, the ketch C.2232, will be delivered in 2015.