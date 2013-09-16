What is now the third superyacht in the Picchiotti range, Grace E, like her predecessors Exuma and Galileo G, is part of the group’s project for relaunching the historic Picchiotti brand name in the world of large motor yachts.

Grace E holds the same hull and superstructure design elements that both characterize the rest of the Picchiotti Vitruvius series, assuring efficient and autonomous navigation. Grace E has an advanced diesel-electric propulsion system with two Azipod propellers, electronically activated propellers which are mounted on a movable support called a pod, that allow the yacht to reach a cruising speed of 16.5knots. Grace E is also equipped with a variety of tenders for the exploration of the surrounding environment.

Perfect for cruising in the Mediterranean or in the Caribbean, Grace E has been designed for autonomous and energy efficient cruising in comfort and safety. Exterior spaces are divided over five decks. The Upper Deck, also called the Wellness Deck, has an area that is entirely devoted to wellness with a gym, a sauna and hydrotherapy equipment. The interiors, designed by Remi Tessier, are elegant and contemporary.

Due for delivery at the end of the year, Grace E is the latest achievement from the Italian facilities while Perini Navi’s Turkish facilities is constructing the first sailing yacht in their new 70m series and the third in their 60m series.