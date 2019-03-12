Perini Navi Launches 25m Eco-tender

The project materialised in discussions with owners of a 52m Perini Navi, where it became evident that they simply needed more flexible cabin space to accommodate guests or children, rather than a bigger boat. They also wanted to explore closer inshore with a more substantial boat than a conventional RIB.

With this set of requirements in mind, the Eco-tender was born. The 25m is the perfect companion to the ‘mother ship’, providing additional cabin space, as well as being able to operate independently as an extension of the sailing yacht.

Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi, has said the following about the project: “The Eco-tender is clearly no ordinary tender and represents a new breed of super-tender with amenities and technologies to match. As a boat designed and built with a yacht mentality that mirrors all the high-quality hallmarks of Perini Navi, this cutting-edge tender breaks new ground as the brand continues to refine its product range to meet the evolving demands of the market.”

The Eco-tender features a sophisticated hybrid propulsion system which provides four operational modes for maximum flexibility, including a Zero-emission mode for completely silent and emissions-free manoeuvring. Therefore, she is able to cruise at low speeds in environmentally protected areas.

“This is the first time such an avant-garde hybrid system has been installed on a superyacht tender,” says Luca Boldrini, Sales Director at Perini Navi, “The initial impetus came from the tech-savvy owners who wanted a vessel that impacted on the environment as little as possible, but the know-how we bring away from the project will be carried through into the future.”

The boat also offers advanced navigation and communications, with all the onboard systems being able to be be controlled using 4K touch screens. Other remarkable technologies include an augmented reality function that overlaps navigation data with video images, and an Anchor Watching System (AWS) that can display and control all the equipment necessary for monitoring the boat at anchor. Perhaps even more impressively, Eco-tender can remain connected to the mother ship at over 100 Mbps even when tens of miles away.

The Eco-tender’s interior is fresh and modern, characterised by brushed teak and white lacquered joinery. Below deck, there is a full-beam VIP suite, a double cabin forward and a third cabin with twin single beds, all with en-suite bathrooms, well and truly addressing the owner’s space requirements. On-deck, the aft cockpit is fitted with lounge seating, sunpads and a fixed swim platform, whilst a spacious dinette is hidden away on the foredeck.

Perini Navi has proven yet again that they are constantly innovating. The Eco-tender’s sophisticated propulsion system will undergo sea trails before delivery to the owner in April.