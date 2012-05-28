After visiting the La Spezia yard two weeks ago to view the 73m Picchiotti motor yacht in construction, we saw the sloop sat proudly on the dock and ready for launch.

Launched on the 26th of May, this all-carbon-fibre yacht was designed by Nauta Yacht Design’s Mario Pedol and Massimo Gino to meet the changing needs of today’s yachting market and expands the range of the group’s product range.



The Perini Navi Group’s core business is the construction of sailing yachts of 45 to 70m, a Racing Line and a Fast Cruising Line, special projects, and motor yachts from the Picchiotti Vitruvius series. In addition, their extensive Refit and Repairs department benefits from the Perini Navi Group’s vast experience acquired over years of work in the nautical sector assisting all types of yachts.

Xnoi will be available for charter this summer for up to 10 guests in 4 staterooms in the Mediterranean Sea through Perini Navi USA.