The first unit of three motor yachts sold to date by the Perini Navi Group is ready to launch on the first week of July 2010. The exciting, first Perini Navi motor yacht was transported from the shed to the square as she now prepares for her launch.

Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of Perini Navi Group, commented: "It’s a moment of great pride and satisfaction to see the first motor boat in the history of Perini Navi with the Picchiotti brand completed and ready for launching … For Perini Navi, this is another important milestone achieved and confirms the uniqueness and quality of the 48 sailing vessels launched to date by our Group."

The second Picchiotti-Vitruvius sold by the Perini Navi group currently resides inside the second shed of the celebrated shipyard in an advanced state of development. The 55m motor yacht is built according to ABS Ice-Class standards and plans to make an expedition from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean through the Artic archipelago of Canada with a delivery date of 2011.

The third in the motor yacht range is a 73m superyacht whose hull is currently in production at the Perini Navi Group Yildiz shipyard in Istanbul, Turkey. The group then plan to transport the yacht to La Spezia where her construction will be completed with an expected delivery date of 2013.

The Perini Navi Group announced their entry into the motor yacht market back in 2006, where they presented a new line of products, which re-launched the Picchiotti brand. Picchiotti Vitruvius is a new generation of motor yachts, designed in a collaboration with celebrated French naval architect Phillipe Briand, designer of such yachts as the S/Y Spiip and the S/Y P2.

Using the hydrodynamics of sailing yachts, in which their lines, distribution volume and weight achieve the highest possible efficiency, Briand has managed to model an extremely unique variety of exciting motor yachts with Perini Navi.