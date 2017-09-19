Taking place in October (3-4), Perini Navi has taken the place of yachting brand partner to open up the discussion in Milan at the Franco Parenti Theatre. Over the course of two days, there will be a series of roundtable discussions, workshops and ‘best practice’ sessions dedicated to finding innovative solutions to protect the world’s oceans.

Chairman and CEO of Perini Navi, Lamberto Tacoli and Vice President Edoardo Tabacchi who is also a member of the One Ocean Advisory Board, were present at the One Ocean press conference today in Milan.

“Perini Navi has always led the way when in comes to research. From the design of our yachts, to our attention to detail as it relates to environmental sustainability and we will continue to invest considerable resources in these areas. It is fundamental to work together to find technological solutions to protect the marine environment,” said Lamberto Tacoli.

“The ocean is a magical place where one’s passion encounters nature. It is precious. For this reason we have a moral obligation to protect it,” commented Edoardo Tabacchi.

Research and innovation are the core of Perini Navi and the company is currently developing projects specifically design to increase onboard comfort and safety, in complete synergy with protecting the marine environment.