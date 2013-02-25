The goal of these new appointments is to reinforce the management team in order to give the Perini Navi Group renewed strength in the global marketplace.

Burak Akgül, Managing Director of Perini Istanbul - Yildiz, has been with Perini Navi for the past 25 years. He has worked successfully in commercial and operational roles and will now become Managing Director Sales, Marketing & Design.

Vanni Marchini has been Managing Director of the Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia and also has more than 20 years experience as head of production at the Viareggio shipyard of the Perini Navi Group. He will become Managing Director Operations.

“I am truly pleased with the appointment of Burak and Vanni,” says Giancarlo Ragnetti, CEO of the Perini Navi Group. “These are two key managers who have played crucial roles in our organization and are high level professionals who both have years of experience in the Group. Two important personalities in the yachting industry who will help us strengthen our management in facing new market challenges over the next few years."