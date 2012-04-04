During the Hainan Rendezvous the Perini Navi Group, world leader in the design and production of sailing and motor yachts, will present Perini Navi sailing yachts and Picchiotti motor yachts to the Chinese public.

Videos, models and photographs of the 53 yachts built and launched by the Group will be on display at stand n.I7 in the yachting section. With a fleet of yachts ranging from 25 m to 88m, the Perini Navi Group Perini Navi is the undisputed leader in the creation and construction of large luxury sailing yachts with automatic sail handling systems.

In 2007 the Group bought and re-launched the Picchiotti brand that specialises in motor yachts. Since then Picchiotti has delivered two yachts, one 50 m and one 55 m from their Vitruvius series. Another 73 m yacht is currently in completion.

The Perini Navi Group will take advantage of the occasion offered by the Rendezvous to announce their new collaboration with Enrico Zanella, who will promote Perini Navi and Picchiotti yachts in China. Zanella has years of experience working in China where he has been living since 1999 and where he has made a significant contribution towards promoting a passion for yachting.