Built by Perini Navi in 1991, Antara has undergone numerous technical refits over the space of 2004/2005 and 2006/2007, benefitting from mechanical refits and a rejuvenated interior living space. Antara is a well maintained and ideal charter yacht, boasting a well styled, comfortable and contemporary feel.

Perini Navi USA, the brokerage division of the renowned Italian shipyard, has announced that Antara is currently headed straight for the Caribbean to begin her charter season after being on show at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show.

She will be available starting early December and barring any charter bookings will be participating in the Antigua Charter Yacht Show.

The 56m Perini Navi built superyacht Rosehearty will also be available for charter over the Thanksgiving period, also on display at the Antigua Charter Yacht Show running from December 6th-11th.