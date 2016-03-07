After the 51.40m carbon fibre mast - combined with a 14m furling boom and composite standing rigging for a sail plan surface area that exceeds 1,870 sqm - joined the hull last week, Dahlak was then launched on March 5th.



With hull lines by Philippe Briand and built entirely on site at the Perini Navi Group’s Picchiotti shipyard in La Spezia, the new sloop takes her name from the Red Sea archipelago where her owner sailed as a boy.



Designed for fast and easy sailing, the yacht is constructed entirely of Sealium aluminium alloy and boasts several technical innovations that illustrate Perini Navi’s commitment to providing owners with the latest technology that enhances performance, sail handling and onboard comfort, including electric captive winches engineered in-house and a Lithium polymer battery system for silent running.