Perini Navi Sells 47m E-volution

Construction began for the vessel on spec, and the yacht has now been sold to a European owner, with delivery scheduled for summer 2021. The sale has confirmed Perini Navi’s confidence in its own ability to deliver to market interests, and follows the sale of the S/Y 42m E-volution and S/Y 42m E-volution GTS – all in the last 15 months.

“The S/Y 47m E-volution,” commented Edoardo Tabacchi, Perini Navi Vice Chairman & Majority Shareholder, “is a project we believed in strongly from the very start. This is why we accepted the challenge of starting construction on spec and we are very happy that the market has proved us right.”

The 47m E-volution, when completed, will feature an aluminium build with carbon-fibre boom and rigging. Its naval architecture will be manufactured entirely by Perini Navi’s in-house team, with a 1,275 metre square sail surface.

Outstanding features of the 47m E-volution include the exceptional use of space, combined with extensive glazing to attract increased light– giving an airy and spacious feel to the yacht’s interiors.

The 47m E-volution also boats a radically innovated transom, opening to the sea through a vast beach area and generous sunbathing space. It is testament to Perini Navi’s commitment to build for its owners vessels which afford easy access to the sea and a return to the pure love of sailing at its very heart.

The construction of the 47m joins Perini Navi’s fleet of the larger over-40m sailing yachts in build in the world, confirming its position as industry leader with a rich heritage in sailing sloops.