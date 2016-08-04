“The Cannes Festival of Yachting is one of the key events on the yachting calendar and we are pleased to showcase the 38m S/Y Dahlak which represents Perini Navi’s design and engineering capabilities, as well as our craftsmanship and build quality,” said Burak Akgül, Managing Director - Sales & Marketing, Perini Navi.

Dahlak

The Perini Navi 38m sailing yacht Dahlak, designed in collaboration with French Naval Architect Philippe Briand, is the most recent addition to the company’s fleet of 60 yachts and will be prominently on display in the Vieux Port of Cannes for the duration of the show. This stunning 38m sloop, with its aluminium hull and superstructures, showcases Perini Navi’s latest innovations in singlehanded sail handling and stored power systems.

Perini Navi and Picchiotti will be on stand SYE241, in the superyacht section of the Cannes Festival of Yachting.

Sybaris

Preparing for its world debut at the Monaco Yacht Show is the 70 metre sailing yacht Sybaris. Launched earlier this year, this incredibly complex, stylish and technical superyacht is Perini Navi’s most advanced project since the creation of the Maltese Falcon.

This is a must-see superyacht among the 125 vessels on display in Port Hercules. For more information, read our firsthand account of stepping on board earlier this year.