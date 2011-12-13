Designed and created by the Perini Navi Group with additional consulting from yacht designer Philippe Briand, the new yacht will become the second longest of the Perini Navi fleet – after The Maltese Falcon – when it is delivered in 2015.

The yacht’s interior layout has been designed by the Perini Navi Design Office and will be completed in conjunction with the American interior design studio PH Design.

News of the impending addition to the Perini Navi fleet marks the end of a prosperous year for the Group. The past 12 months has seen the launching of the 56m sailing yacht Fidelis, the 55m motor yacht Galileo G, and the 45m sailing yacht Clan VIII.

The Perini Navi Group is made up of the Perini Navi shipyard in Viareggio and was founded in the 1980’s by Fabio Perini.