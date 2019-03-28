Perini Navi are world leaders in the design and build of elite super yachts, and will be making their way to the 34th edition of this major event in the boat show calendar. The Italian yard bring models from their recently developed sailing yacht series, E-volution, as well as their brand new motor yacht range, Argonaut.

E-volution’s cutting edge exterior design has made waves in the industry. Specifically, the boats will feature a hull form with a maximum beam that extends almost to the transom, the result of which is a greatly enhanced exterior and interior volume. The SY 47m flybridge sloop and SY 56m ketch will be presented at Palm Beach.

The 47m is currently in build, but when completed will feature hybrid propulsion and a brand new swing keel. This distinctly modern sloop will offer power and maneuverability in a Panamax package.

The 56m, meanwhile, marries timeless design with innovative new initiatives on performance. This new-generation ketch is below 500GT and is available with a forward cockpit, a feature that offers increased liveability and privacy when moored stern-to.

In terms of the motor yachts making their way to the Floridian coast, Perini will introduce a 63m, a 83m and 93m in the in-house developed steel and aluminium Argonaut series. The concept adopts the sleek profiles, flared bows and low-rise superstructures for which Perini Navi are known, and moulds them into a series of motor yachts up to 93m.

“We’ve really invested heavily in these new product lines that offer our clients innovative solutions and, at the same time, continuity with our brand tradition,” says Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman and CEO. “The USA market has strategic importance for Perini Navi and we have every intention of growing our profile with further investment.”

The Perini Navi stand is at Superyacht Villas D, Ramp 4 of the boat show. If you happen to be at Palm Beach, make sure to drop by and peruse these fantastic models!