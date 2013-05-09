Franco Romani, Director of the Technical and Design Office at the Perini Navi Group was present, along with the whole staff of the shipyard, to witness the turning operation that lasted for about 30 minutes. Romani had these words to say, “It was a thrill to see the lines and shapes that I had worked on finally come to life. It was a very special moment where I also was impressed not only by the hull’s beauty but also by the high quality of the construction standards. I’m sure that this project is a real step forward in the evolution of design and technological innovation.”

SY C.2227 has all of the typical Perini Navi characteristics of quality, comfort and performance in safety. The 70m series will stand out for new superstructure lines that are dynamic and fluid. Hull and superstructure in aluminium will make for a displacement of 912 tons and a gross tonnage of approx 850 GRT The keel is central and retractable and varies from 4.54 to 11.7m its new shape will guarantee speed. Ketch C.2227 will have will have a sail control system designed by Perini Navi and her two masts will be 72 and 62m high.



The entire project has been designed by the Perini Navi Technical and Design Office with technical consulting for the naval architecture and sail plan by Philippe Briand.

The interior layout has also been planned by the Perini Technical and Design Office and decorated by the American design studio PH Design. It will have an open space main saloon that combines both living and dining areas. The lower deck will have four guest cabins, all en suite, and a full beam owner’s suite with double baths and office and lounging areas. The yacht is scheduled for delivery in 2015.