Conceived in-house to bring the highest levels of performance and innovation, this next step in the evolution of Perini Navi features sleek hull lines and an impressive sail plan (2,315 sqm), powered by Perini Navi's proprietary captive reel winches and furling systems.



The sailing experience of the LY3 compliant 47m is further accentuated by Perini Navi's patented fly-by-wire steering system, which boasts twin rudders and ensures tactile feedback for an unprecedented experience at the helm. While the revolutionary concept keel design offers further improved performance and draught options of 3.9m and 9.5m.



Notably, the elegant profile of the new 47m with low sill lines, provides unobstructed 360 degree views of the horizon from the aft cockpit, main salon and bridge. With an expanse of close to 20m from the transom to the bridge- of living space all on one level - the Perini Navi 47m sloop provides the unparalleled comfort and options for guests for which the brand is revered.



In total, there are 142 sqm of exterior living space on the Perini Navi 47m to be enjoyed by guests. The flush teak foredeck not only houses the yacht’s main tender, but also offers a third outdoor living area which has an optional awning, in addition to the expansive flybridge and beach club aft.



Below decks the owner and guest areas are also extensive, with four elegant staterooms, including the full beam owner's cabin with its adjacent study.