Following an extensive €3.5 million refit in 2007, Gitana boasts a spacious all-weather cockpit featuring a wet bar and grill and exceptional entertainment area in which guests can dine, enjoy cocktails, or simply relax. She also features a home theatre in her main saloon.

Charter yacht Gitana accommodates up to nine guests in a Master VIP stateroom and two double cabins. Each has its own en-suite shower and LCD TV and DVD Stereo system.

Sailing yacht Gitana offers an impressive set of water sport toys for guests to enjoy. These include a 4.6m inboard Castoldi jet tender, water-skis, a banana boat with donuts, scuba gear and fishing equipment.



Gitana is an exceptional yacht ideal for Mediterranean charter.