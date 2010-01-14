Perini Navi yacht Gitana joins Aris Drivas charter fleet
Aris Drivas has announced the addition of Perini Navi yacht Gitana to their charter fleet. Designed and built in 1989 for Fabio Perini's personal use, 35.97m luxury sailing yacht Gitana is 118 feet of pure sailing splendour.
Following an extensive €3.5 million refit in 2007, Gitana boasts a spacious all-weather cockpit featuring a wet bar and grill and exceptional entertainment area in which guests can dine, enjoy cocktails, or simply relax. She also features a home theatre in her main saloon.
Charter yacht Gitana accommodates up to nine guests in a Master VIP stateroom and two double cabins. Each has its own en-suite shower and LCD TV and DVD Stereo system.
Sailing yacht Gitana offers an impressive set of water sport toys for guests to enjoy. These include a 4.6m inboard Castoldi jet tender, water-skis, a banana boat with donuts, scuba gear and fishing equipment.
Gitana is an exceptional yacht ideal for Mediterranean charter.
