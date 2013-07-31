The new 60m Seahawk will be amongst the yachts participating, as will the 56m Panthalassa and, for the first time in this event, the 38m the Racing Line P2. The Maltese Falcon, the revolutionary 88m clipper that is the Perini Navi fleet’s flagship, has also confirmed her participation.

The regatta, organised in collaboration with the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, will once again this year, have prestigious Italian and international partners such as Moncler, Vhernier, Champagne Pommery, Axa Yachting Solutions, Audi, Icet, Yacht Capital and China Boating.

Moncler, the event’s official sponsor, will donate outfits from their Moncler Grenoble collection to all participating yachts and their crews and guests. “I have always been fascinated by the world of yachting and I am happy to have this new opportunity to participate with Moncler Grenoble in one of the most exclusive events tied to this world: the Perini Navi Cup in Porto Cervo,” says Remo Ruffini, President of Moncler.

Vhernier will also create a refined piece of jewellery on purpose for the Perini Navi Cup and will present a precious gift to all owners present. Vhernier will also create the three prizes that will be won on the third day of racing and will star at the yacht hop that will be held on the second day of racing.

Carlo Traglio, President of Vhernier, also has a passion for the sea and regattas have always been one of his main interests. “When I was a child I would draw boats with little portholes to show that you could live aboard. Like little Noah’s Arks. Time has passed but I still dream of ever larger boats, boats that perform well in the water but that are comfortable. My dream has come true, everything that a man can ask for is already aboard a Perini yacht, a jewel of the sea. It’s useless to try to look for better.”

Vranken-Pommery is partner with Perini Navi this year for the third time and will pour more than a thousand bottles during the event: Cuvée della Masoin: Pommery Noir, Blanc de Noirs, Silver Apanage and their iconic Cuvée Louise.

Pommery champagne will be on board during the regattas to liven up the atmosphere and will be on hand to celebrate victories: a Magnum of Pommery Noir with a personalised label will be given to each yacht that is racing during the regatta. VIP guests will receive mini bottles of Gold POP Pommery: the unmistakably anti-conformist champagne with elegant golden packaging that for the occasion will have a label with the logo of the Perini Navi Cup 2013.

Three six-litre Mathusalem bottles of the prestigious Cuvée Louise, the top vintage of the Maison, will be presented by Mimma Posca, the AD of Vranken-Pommery Italia, to the top three yachts in the competition who noted, “The Perini Cup has become an unmissable appointment for Vranken-Pommery, for the elective affinities that connect our high-end clients who seek to live their lives to the hilt.”