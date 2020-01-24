Penned entirely by the hand of Perini Navi’s in-house design team, Perini Navi proudly announced this week that the 25m Eco-tender scooped the ‘Environment and Energy’ award at the 2019 MDO. Montecarlo Prize 2019. The ceremony, held at the prestigious Yacht Club de Monaco this Thursday, was held in recognition of shipbuilders whose capabilities in the fields of innovation, technology, design and sustainability have excelled. The new award honouring the recognition of such topical themes in the industry of today was fittingly held in a location widely accepted as a global yachting epicentre, under the high Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

The Eco-tender is a ‘mini superyacht’ built for an existing Perini Navi owner who wanted an ‘independent extension’ of their sailing yacht. Fast, light and built entirely from aluminium, the Eco-tender realises an Owner’s desire for exploration and adventure in style, and is instantly recognisable from its clear lines and classic ‘Perini’ navy blue hull as one of the yard’s distinguished custom projects.

In terms of innovation, the Eco-tender has no shortage of remarkable features. Its propulsion system, unique navigation system and Anchor Watching System set this 25m firmly apart from the crowd. In addition, the Eco-tender also features a double VSAT system for internet connection and three Iridium telephones, capable of maintaining a 100 Mbps connection to her mother ship even at a distance of ten miles away.

Edoardo Tabacchi, Perini Navi’s Vice Chairman and Majority Shareholder, commented upon receiving the award, “We greeted this news with great satisfaction and we are honoured to share your prize with the owner who encouraged us to design a craft this revolutionary as well as with everyone that contributed to making the project real.”