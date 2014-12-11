Designed in-house by the Perini Navi Technical and Design office, Sybaris is a remarkable project with naval architecture consultation and sail plan optimisation from Philippe Briand assuring her sailing prowess.

With an aluminium hull and superstructure, Sybaris will offer the finest experience under sail. Her rig is carbon-fibre with 2 Rondal masts (measuring 72 and 62m height), hosting a total sail plan of more than 3000sqm. The centreboard keel has variable draft that goes from 4.54 to 11.74m. The 2 carbon-fibre Cockwells tenders are 7m long - one of which is a limo tender – and recessed below deck forward along with the 4.5m rescue tender.

Sybaris has many new features that put her a step ahead in the design and engineering of large sailing yachts, among which the latest innovations on the sail handling system and the new electrical generation system. Both are aspects developed with the specific aim of improving the overall operational efficiency and performance under sail.

The North Sail 3DL wardrobe includes: reacher 1070m², jib 635m², main 770m², mizzen 570m². For Sail Handling Control, the impressive Sailing system features the newest generation of Perini Navi captive winches and furlers.

Sybaris is equipped with carbon fibre spars and Carbo-Link rigging, again, provided by Rondal. She will feature a comprehensive Rig Load Monitoring System that through a series of strain gauges constantly detects the loads acting on the rig components. Cutting edge systems and platforms are the speciality of Perini Navi Group, and Sybaris is no exception to the rule.

Perini Navi has continuously developed its machinery and accommodation installation techniques to minimize noise and vibration levels. Using techniques installed on the 60m Seahawk, noise and vibration takes a huge reduction; ensuring the comfort of those on board entirely.

The exceptional advantage of Silent Running modes together with Peak and Trough Shaving during generator operations allow for unparalleled efficiency as well as reduced emissions.

The Class-Approved lithium polymer batteries located in the vessel bilges – in an easily accessible location for maintenance and replacement – provide a total power of 136 kW/h with a recharge time of less than 1 hour. This allows for zero energy waste, lower fuel consumption, lower CO2 emissions, higher systems quality, lower maintenance, lower weight and easier delivery of high quality and clean DC electrical power.

Furthermore power distribution via a DC Bus allows for renewable energy sources or increased battery capacity to be added as additional generating capacity at a later date. Compact permanent magnet generator-ends allow for higher efficiency and longer life cycle.

As a further development of the electrical distribution system, Perini Navi engineers have worked hard at rationalizing the system architecture to reduce the lengths of wiring runs. With some 100+ km of cable laid in a typical vessel of this size, this efficiency is of great importance.

Speaking of comfort on board, the amazing main deck of Sybaris features a vast 30m long guest area (from the aft cockpit to the wheelhouse), with a 4m wide sliding door allowing easy communication from the spacious cockpit to the main saloon. The panoramic view from the majestic main saloon it is not interrupted by any structural pillar and the newly designed windows allow uninterrupted views of the sea, and prodigious quantities of natural light on board.

The interiors are by PH Design, US based designers who were hand-picked by the Owner to design and execute Sybaris’ outstanding interior. Each piece of furniture is custom-designed and the overall concept epitomises the luxurious contemporary allure of Sybaris. The designers’ use of extremely high quality materials including titanium both structurally and artistically concurs to create the unique style of this yacht.