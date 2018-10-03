Perini Navi presented three motor yacht lines and the full range of E-volution sailing yachts - both firsts for the shipyard. Exhibiting at Monaco were the 70m S/Y Sybaris and the 60m S/Y Perseus 3; arguably the jewels in the Perini Navi crown.

The E-volution line of sailing yachts includes 42m, 47m flybrige and 56m models. The boats are notable for their high end performance hulls, crafted to maximise volume and facilitate access to the sea. All vessels in the collection display modern interior styling, as well as an innovative hybrid propulsion systems with lithium batteries that ensure comfort without the use of engines or generators.

The 56m is similar to previous units in the same series, but puts a contemporary spin on this classic yacht design. It is also available with a forward cockpit for enhanced visibility and privacy.

As for the motor yachts, the range includes three lines: Argonaut, Heritage and Voyager. The Argonaut line characterises the quintessential Perini Navi elegance, comprising of 63m, 73 and 93m models. The Heritage line was developed in collaboration with designers Zuccon International Projects and recall Perini Navi’s bluewater yachts with its sleek contours and interestingly laid out stern - the beach area, stairway and cockpit are integrated. 55m, 65m and 75m models of this line are available.

Last but not least, the Voyager series possesses the distinctive qualities of French designer Phillippe Briand including the use of multiple decks for different solutions, and is available in lengths of 56m, 66m and 76m.

Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli had the following to say about Perini Navi’s revelations at the MYS 2018: “We’ve worked hard on the new product ranges, to offer our customers innovative solutions that also provide continuity with the shipyard’s tradition. We have great faith in these new designs, in both the fascinating world of sailing yachts and the more traditional motor yacht segment, where our emphasis is on sleek, innovative lines. We are happy with our partnerships with leading designers and thank them for offering us their own interpretation of the world of Perini Navi.”