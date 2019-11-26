Having been introduced by Steve Berson at Wellington Yacht Partners, the sale success marks sail success like no other. At first glance, Perini Navi's Seahawk is a 60-metre sail icon, and a further glance inside its silhouette, and it has power and performance at its centre.

Benefitting from a recent refit, just two years prior to the sale, the Ron Holland designed sailing yacht is every inch her best following her delivery in 2013. ABS classed and boasting a traditional ode to her sailing class, as well as modern innovation, she is an example of Perini Navi magnificence in every way.

While Ron Holland may be responsible for her sleek and elegant exterior, perfectly proportioned with nautical sophistication, designer Christian Liaigre follows suit in an interior to be envied. Her nautical inspired aesthetic is an ode to the ocean, and welcomes her new owners and 12 guests on board across four idyllic guest cabins. Not to mention, a full-beam owner's suite.

Performance meets style, in true Perini Navi fashion. S/Y Seahawk, although 60m in length, yet still remains under 500 GT. Faturing brand new Perini Navi winches on a reengineered platform, the yacht also has stylish carbon fibre rigging sheathed in red.

S/Y Seahawk, a multiple award winner and queen of the Bucket races, may have already sailed around the world. However, she is still impeccable, stylish and a timeless example of Perini Navi magnificence.