With United Group Yacht Sales in charge of offices across 17 states in the US, 22 offices in Canada and a total of 120 brokers, Permare is extending their two year exploration in to the American market.

The Italian yard’s goal is to let people know about their ability to customise hulls and using high-qualitative standards as well as the most sought-after materials and innovative research.

The first exhibition between the two companies will be at the Palm Beach boat show later this month.