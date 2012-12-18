Designed by Massimo Verme, the sporty motor yacht features a composite hull and aluminium superstructure with a choice of two hulls: a “Long Range” (semi-planing) or a “Sport” (planing) model.

The “Long Range” version will be powered by twin 1,622hp Caterpillar or twin 1,636hp MTU diesel engines, allowing the yacht to reach a top speed of 19 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots.

The “Sport” yacht version will be run by twin 2,637hp MTU 16V2000 or twin 3,460hp MTU 12V4000 engines, achieving respective top speeds of 27 and 30 knots, and respective cruising speeds of 21 and 27 knots.

A feng shui touch has been lent to the interior by Elisabetta Pianta, an expert in the ancient Chinese science as well as a yacht interior designer.

The vessel will sleep a total of 10 guests and accommodation will include a full-beam master cabin, situated on the main deck.

The Permare Group was founded by Fernando Amerio in 1974.