Versatility was the main focus of the vessel’s creation and it has been designed with an innovative internal layout which creates areas easily modified to suit different situations.

Although it boasts the same distinctive lines and performance levels that characterise the complete Pershing range, the 108 model also incorporates an aggressive profile and a number of technological advances.

Unique to the new model is the fitting of split engines which ensure ecology is considered while also maintaining the same levels of high performance.

She will be powered by three 1815kw MTU diesel engines which will allow her to reach a top speed of 41 knots.

The large upper sundeck is a crowning feature of her exterior design, while the interior has been designed to enhance the use of natural light.

The 108 sleeps eight guests in four cabins below decks; a full-beam master; VIP cabin; and two twin guest cabins.