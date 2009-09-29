As reported by superyachts.com in July, the 32.9 metre Pershing 108 features design by Fulvio De Simoni and the vision of Pershing Chairman and Founder Tilli Antonelli.

Amongst the superyacht's distinctive highlights are an innovative and extremely flexible internal layout that can be modified to suit any occasion, and a unique split engine system powered by three MTU 1,815kw diesel engines.

This first for a Pershing allows the vessel to reach a top speed of 41 knots and achieve an excellent range of 1,070 nautical miles at 11 knots.

Her extremely spacious sundeck has been designed so that it offers guests complete privacy while sunbathing or lounging on the large sofa with accompanying table that can be adjusted to the height of the seating.

The cockpit is another exterior highlight with its large covered area encompassing two sofas, table for 10, and a generous sunpad zone. For easy access to the water, a large hangar with drop-down swim platform is located astern and can house a five-metre tender.

The Pershing 108’s interiors feature heavy use of Canaletto walnut furniture and huge amounts of natural light, particularly in the salon with its formal dining table for 10, large sofa, and entertainment centre.

Below decks can be found the guest accommodations comprised of a VIP cabin in the bow, two twin cabins, and a full-beam master suite in the yacht’s centre.

A five cabin version of the Pershing 108 is also available, where the studio/cabin can be converted into a single cabin instead.

All crew accommodations are located astern and consist of three cabins with laundry, heads and dinette.

More details on the semi-custom model will be released at the Genoa Boat Show which begins on October 3 and runs until the 11th.

Pershing is one of nine brands from the portfolio of the Ferretti Group which includes some of the nautical world’s most prestigious companies. They are responsible for the design, construction and sale of motor yachts internationally.