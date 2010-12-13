Designed by Fulvio De Simoni, with the help of Pershing, Advanced Yacht Technology and the Ferretti Group Style centre, the Pershing 108’ features a sleek and sporty look with a versatile layout – able to offer varying spaces for every situation as well as innovative technology on board.

The Pershing 108’ holds four guest cabins which offer guests a choice of three different internal layouts for the owner’s suite, giving a more versatile and customizable space. This new superyacht also features an interesting technological enhancement, providing a powerful performance through three engines and surface propellers on board - ensuring high performance whilst paying attention to environmental impact.

The new Pershing flagship has three diesel 1940 KW MTU and, thanks to the three surface propellers, it reaches a maximum velocity of 41 knots.

Sporting an distinctive white pearl hull – something which characterizes all models in the Pershing fleet – the Pershing 108’ is a unique and recognizable superyacht. Every detail has been designed to meet the needs of any discerning customer, built to exercise a good use of space in her design, increased comfort and privacy on board alongside being a good looking, high-performance luxury yacht.

Pershing have recently announced the completion of the installation of the innovative carbon components and has workers preparing to set up her internal décor in the coming months; introducing her new leather upholstery and state-of-the-art lighting system.

The Pershing 108’ superyacht has been heralded by the shipyard to have an elegant ‘Made in Italy’ style, as well as contributing advanced design elements to make this a forefront model in the nautical world. Standing testament to this, the Pershing 108’ was awarded the prestigious mantel of “Best Production Motor Yacht” in the most recent Asia Boating Awards – way before her scheduled launch of January 2011.