The Pershing 82’ was penciled by designer Fulvio De Simoni in close collaboration with AYT (Advanced Yacht Technology – the centre of naval research and design of the Ferretti Group) and the team of architects at Centro Stile Ferrettigroup, features an external profile that is sleeker and more aggressive than that of its predecessor.

The elongated superstructure enhances the new attractive forms whilst the introduction of a sun-deck with a retractable platform makes the yacht look slimmer and makes it possible to enjoy unparalleled heights.

After the success of the Pershing 74’, the Pershing 82’ returns with a sun-deck, that can be easily accessed from an automated hatch and a carbon steel staircase, a little mechanical masterpiece created by AYT in close collaboration with Besenzoni. The staircase is decentralized and drops automatically into the cockpit by electro-hydraulic control and automatically disappears upwards when closed, freeing the space in the cockpit.

The sun-deck is both simple and functional: next to the retractable helm, there are two comfortable lateral chaise longue next to the pilot’s seat, in which a practical minibar has been placed. To complete the layout of the sun-deck at the bow, there are sunbeds with separate and folding backrests; for safety purposes on the sun-deck there are two lateral handles and a pulpit which blend in completely with the aesthetics of the superstructure.

All the other stylistic features that have distinguished the Pershing models, contributing to its worldwide success, remain the same: the large windows on the walls, the large retractable door that divides the cockpit from the saloon with electro-hydraulic control and the special system of fiberglass vacuum molding.

Pershing 82’ is 24.97 metres long and has a maximum width of 5.50m with 4 comfortable guest cabins (the master suite amidships, a VIP cabin forward and two cabins with twin beds at the bow) for the standard layout, or 3 guest cabins for the optional version, with a lounge-cinema room starboard, and two crew cabins with three beds.

The main guideline leading the stylistic choices for the large saloon is maximum space flexibility with refined elegance. At the bow, on the right, there is a big L-shaped sofa, while in the middle there is a sofa that can be joined to another one to form a horseshoe.

The standard sleeping area, made of 4 cabins, is a model of comfort and design. In the master suite, amidships, we find the appreciated wide open-view windows, which marked the aesthetic course of the new Pershing range. The sinuous shape of the window draws in a generous passage of light that throws a pleasant play of lights onto the Poltrona Frau leather furnishings.

The VIP cabin, at the bow, with an en-suite, features an elegant central bed and two big lateral wardrobes, while the two guest cabins have a more traditional setting with two twin beds. All the guest cabins have a carpet.

Besides the innovative solutions designed for the external structure and for the design below deck, the new Pershing 82’ was developed to ensure maximum performance at sea: two powerful coupled MTU 16 V M93 of 2435 mhp (1792 kW) with Searex SR140S surface propellers of ZF that guarantee a maximum speed of 45 knots and a cruising speed of 40 knots and high levels of comfort, besides the autonomy of more than 300 nautical miles.