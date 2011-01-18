Pershing, a brand of the Ferretti Group which is among the main international producers of high performance motor yachts of 15-35m, recently announced the launch of the brand new 35m flagship, dubbed Hull no. 9.

The official launch ceremony of the ninth Pershing 115’ took place in front of managing body of the company as well as local onlookers and the owner’s representatives.

The Pershing 115’ superyacht is a super-fast maxi-yacht which represents an authentic stylistic evolution. Pershing has noted that the yacht is characterized by “tortuous but decisive external lines with extraordinary performance.” The Pershing 115’ was designed by the in-house Pershing design team in collaboration with the Architect Fulvio De Simoni, alongside utilizing the Advanced Yacht Technology research centre of the Ferretti Group and the Centro Stile Ferretti Group team of architects and designers.

Brand Manager of Pershing, Nada Serafini, said, “This new Pershing 115’ is a unique product which is highly at the forefront: a vessel that has been tailor-made for the ship owner, a perfect expression of the brand’s distinctive values such as innovation, comfort, performance, design and class. The launching of hull number 9 testifies the growing success of this model which has contributed in making the Pershing brand one of the most attractive on the International boating market.”

Able to reach a top speed of 38 knots through dual MTU 7400hp engines, the Pershing 115’ also utilizes a gas turbine - a unique characteristic as they are typically used in the aeronautical sector - allowing the yacht to travel at an absolute top speed of 52 knots.

The new flagship of the Pershing fleet is not only impressively fast, but comfortable, quiet and spacious. Alongside noise and vibration reduction methods included in her construction, Hull no. 9 of the Pershing 115 fleet offers comfortable accommodation for 9 guests in four fully equipped cabins and 5 crew members in three crew cabins.