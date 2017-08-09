Moving sheds, the 42-metre Pershing is now bound for CRN’s facilities in Ancona where the all-aluminium vessel will continue production as the milestone project edges closer to launch.

“We are proud and excited to be opening a new chapter in the history of the marque,” commented Stefano De Vivo, Chief Commercial Officer of the Ferretti Group. “Pershing 140 is the epitome of over thirty years of state-of-the-art yacht building, always a wave ahead of everyone else in terms of innovative style and design, standard of comfort and sailing performance. The new flagship takes to even higher levels the brand's sporting spirit and racing flair always so popular with Pershing yacht owners.”

Once the hull was positioned and secured inside the production facility, the initial stages of the work began with the outfitting of the yacht and the on-board installation of the superstructure blocks. These activities will continue until September.

In late September, the skeleton of the hull and superstructure will be completely assembled and work will continue over subsequent months with the outfitting of the engine room, technical systems and interiors.

This project marks the entrance of the Pershing brand - part of the Ferretti Group - into the superyacht market thanks to the innovation and progressive nature of the Italian yacht-building family. We look forward to bringing you more on the project, as and when it emerges.