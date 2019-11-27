Launched from the Mondolfo-based shipyard, the TØ Project is a range of sports yachts from 25 to 40 metres in length. A response to increasing client demands, the Project offers an innovative platform with a bold aesthetic appeal while incorporating next generation technologies to usher in a new era of sports yacht.

With design and styling by Fulvio De Simoni, who has worked with Pershing since their very first model, the range has been created with a very much family-centric approach. On-board liveability has been a key component of the design, maximising the potential of open living areas both indoor and out in order to offer up a more intimate experience of the sea.

The engineering expertise involved on the Project has come from within the Ferretti Group, with lead engineer Piero Ferrari collaborating with Fulvio De Simoni to ensure that this avant-garde creation is matched by an unprecedented level of performance.

Pershing has evolved in leaps and bounds over the last few years. It was only in 2017 that the brand first entered the superyacht market with the 42m Pershing 140. Pershing itself has over 30 years of experience in manufacturing luxury coupé and sport yachts, match this with the power of the Ferretti Group and it is no wonder they are able to lead the way with Projects like TØ.

Stefano de Vivo, CCO of the Ferretti Group, is enthusiastic about the impact that Pershing is making on the superyacht industry. Speaking to Superyachts.com about the new range, Stefano said “The Pershing TØ Project represents a new era in the yachting world that will redefine the boundaries of the 25 to 40 metre market segment.” The first yacht from the Project will be unveiled at the Boot Düsseldorf Show in 2020.

The news of Project TØ adds to a positive end to the year for Ferretti. The Group recently revealed unseen imagery of CRN’s upcoming launch, the 62-metre 138, which reaffirms Ferretti’s strength over a broad range of yacht categories and signals an exciting future ahead.