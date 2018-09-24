Burrough’s unique 100m design came as the result of his thorough and owner-centric design process, which stems from the initial idea of what the owner’s personality could dictate for the vision of a concept.

“My process for concepts designs always starts with developing a persona for the client,” says Burrough. “I think about the ways in which owners are using their yachts, how the yachting lifestyle is developing and what the opportunities in the market might be.”

From these initial ideas, Burrough finds it easiest to go straight to the drawing board to expand upon his initial thoughts:

“Once I have this I start making some rough and loose sketches in my notebook to experiment with different proportions and styling features and I then move quite quickly into working with a rough longitudinal section underneath. I find it is important to start without constraint, to be freer in the early stages and then to refine my ideas with some realistic proportions thanks to the underlay.”

Burrough’s process continues with a quick mesh-based 3D model that can be rapidly changed: “This helps me to make sure what I am not lying to myself with my sketches,” says Burrough. “From here, I start to develop the general arrangement and refine this in tandem with developing the exterior design, the relationship between the form and function of the yacht is so intrinsically linked that I don't believe you can do this in any other way.”

After this step, Burrough sets about refining the concept further:

“I then render the design in 3D and often there is a bit of back and forward between 2D and 3D to refine the concept into what I finally present. The renderings I do all myself, and I often find things I want to develop further or change during this stage, as I think about the places the yacht is going to go. For instance, the circular jacuzzi on the aft of my 100-metre concept didn't come in until I was quite far into the 3D development of the yacht.”

From there, the concept is now a fully-fledged design, from which naval architecture comes into play and the dream that started off as merely a study of personality and freedom to explore and create can become a reality. This insight sheds light onto such a personal and unique process, and we are able to see more clearly the intricacies to the yacht design process thanks to Isaac Burrough.