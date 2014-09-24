It was one of our first questions when we sat down with Peter Lürssen for the inaugural interview of this year’s Monaco Yacht Show, and he was clear in his satisfaction over Quantum Blue, one of the most exciting launches of 2014, but was reluctant to reveal too many details.

“She’ll be delivered one month ahead of schedule before this year ends," he said.

"Tim Heywood design, it’s the latest Alberto Pinto interior, carried on by Laura Sessa ... very much a typical yacht for both of these designers and that’s as much as I can tell you unfortunately. It’s 104-metres long, I can tell you that.”

During our interview Mr Lürssen also discussed the recent sea trials of M/Y Project Green, another new Lürssen build, which has further reinforced the enduring success and remarkable consistency of the German shipyard.

You can watch the full video interview with Mr Lürssen above.