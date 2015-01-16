Taking place at the launch of the Top 100 2015 Forecast, Peter Lurssen returned to the interview chair to highlight the upcoming launch of both the 125m motor yacht Tatiana, and the 91m Orchid.

As of yet, the only details known to us are the name and size of both projects; however given Lurssen’s track record of launching stunning yachts, we can expect two fantastic new entrants into the Top 100 once they reach the water.

For more information about the projects underway at the yard, watch the above video or click here to take a look at the full 2015 Top 100 Forecast.