After the successful sales of seven vessels in the first few months of operations, including a Pershing 64 and an Apreamare Maestro 66, PHI Yachts has added two Sanlorenzo models: an SD92 and an SL108, to the sales list.

The 33m Sanlorenzo SL108 is a true example of engineering prowess for the Ameglia based shipyard. Sanlorenzo’s exterior styling, combined with Della Role Design interior, offers five cabins for ten guests.



Designed by Francesco Paszkowski, the SD92 is a beautiful example of the semi-displacement hulls produced by Sanlorenzo's Viareggio yard with a modern layout is inspired by the luxury liners from the '30's and '40's: an ideal blend of design and performance.

The recent signing of two distribution agreements - one for Europe, the Middle East and Turkey with the Benetti Sail Division; the other worldwide with the Cantiere Navale Italia, a new brand specialized in aluminum yachts - cements the new phase of Nico Laude’s twenty years experience in the industry.