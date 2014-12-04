Briand and Perini have many years expertise in sailboat design and construction together, alongside some ground-breaking projects on the water. The 39m (129’) Briand designed performance sloop due be launched in July 2015, has been developed as a sister ship to the highly successful 38m P2 launched in 2008 and will undoubtedly join the pride of the collaboration’s portfolio.

P2 has placed consistently well at superyacht regattas around the globe resulting in over 10 podium finishes to date. She was designed for racing and cruising in comfort with the owner’s family. The new owner has ordered this first 39m on the back of the resounding success of P2.

The 39m design represents many of the most popular features of the award winning P2. Briand has modified a few of the characteristics of the original design to better adapt the design to a full performance/cruising program. There is now a furling boom and the water ballast has been neutralized, giving more usable space inside. The aesthetic roof design accentuates the yacht’s dynamic character. It houses an extremely spacious and well sheltered cockpit.

Furthermore the two sister ships are due to meet at The Perini Navi Cup, Porto Cervo in September 2015.

“The 39m is a very responsive swift and agile yacht. It has an appealing attractive design and size for owners looking predominantly for performance It is fully optimised and highly competitive in superyacht regattas as well as offering very comfortable cruising features. Once again my team and I are delighted to partner with The Perini Navi Group to further develop this successful design.” said Philippe Briand, Naval Architect



Last month Perini announced the design of another 39m performance sloop, Project C.2196. A Briand hull with a Perini superstructure and an open transom. Perini have been historically renown for building comfortable, luxurious cruising yachts. These latest fast Briand designs give Perini some high performance sloops to add to their already vast stable.