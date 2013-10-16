The hull of the 73m (hull name MY C.2189), is the third motor yacht sold by the Perini Navi Group and was created in collaboration with Vitruvius Ltd and Philippe Briand.

The 73m Explorer was created, like her predecessors MY Exuma (50m) and MY Galileo G (55m) before her, for those who want to cruise safely and efficiently in comfort and with total autonomy. This new generation of motor yachts has a characteristic hull and superstructure shape, a new concept for interior spaces and ample room dedicated to storage for tenders and watercraft.

For more information on Philippe Briand’s approach to the 73m Explorer, watch the above video.