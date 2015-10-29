Acquaintance

Oceanco partnered with designer Philippe Briand and his Vitruvius brand on a spectacular new 105-meter PYC-compliant yacht design which was announced very recently. The lean and green, project name Acquaintance is designed to be 20 percent more fuel efficient than other motor-yachts of her size. With a razor sharp elegance that only Briand can draw, her fine lines and sleek layout exude an overall feeling of purity and lightness despite her 4302 gross tons.

This yacht is designed to accommodate up to 24 guests in unparalleled luxury, which offers remarkable elements on board such as a stunning swimming pool with a translucent aft glass panel and glass floor, areas showered in light with 270 degree panoramic views in two keys areas on the yacht.

Contemporary and clean, this yacht is modern without being minimal. It has everything a discerning yacht owner would want. Briand’s award-winning Vitruvius brand has hit new heights with this exclusive design for Oceanco.

Turquoise Yachts 80m

Working with a renewed Turquoise Yachts, Philippe Briand and the Vitruvius range created a project with well-proportioned, balanced lines which also offers a generous amount of living space. The profile of the yacht itself is characteristic of the relatively young motor yacht brand, and holds all of the calling cards of Philippe Briand. A streamlined sensation of transparency in the superstructure through substantial use of glass in the living spaces is a remarkable note, and a signifier of things to come from Philippe.

As Philippe Briand himself says, “the exterior lines, clean and razor sharp, are in harmonic relationship to the interior, creating a continuity through the huge windows. The monochromatic and contemporary Interior décor creates an exclusive environment, where beauty is a consequence of balance.

Veerle Battiau, Managing Director of Vitruvius Yachts, commented: “We are thrilled to be playing a part in the rebirth of the Turquoise Yachts and, having known CEO Mehmet Karabeyoglu for some time, we are committed to working on this exciting project with this new enterprise. Based on the advanced design from Vitruvius Yachts, this yacht will represent the very best and most exciting of superyachts, and it will be a testament to the world-class vessels that can be built there.”