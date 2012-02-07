The 170 Sloop

The 170’ sloop sailing yacht, the smaller of the two designs, was created around three main aspects; forming an elegant, welcoming and well performing superyacht.

The real beauty of the hull shape comes from its balance and specifically from the length of the foredeck. The two tenders are housed underneath. Although she has a flybridge, the yacht is sleek due to the integration of the different decks of the yacht.

This sloop is a superb sailing platform. Under sail she is expected to reach speeds of 18 knots. These speeds are achieved through her long waterline, well calculated hull but predominantly through her enormous sail plan area. The boom rig respects the restrictions imposed by Panama Bridge but bolsters performance in conjunction with the very impressive foresail, which also gives the yacht a superb lift.

The first aim of the Designer was to design an elegant yacht. Her lines are such because of her long waterline and very clean, slightly curved but stretched sheerline. She also has an almost vertical bow which allows for a greater waterline length, thus making for a considerable improvement in speed both under sail and engine power.

The real beauty of the hull shape comes from its balance and specifically from the distance between the main mast and the bow of the boat.

The 174 Ketch

Like the sloop, the 174’ ketch was designed around three main aspects; creating a sleek, welcoming and sensitive yacht to sail.

Her lines were designed to emphasise her long waterline and create a clean, slightly curved but stretched sheerline. She also has an almost vertical bow which allows for a greater waterline length, thus making for a considerable improvement in speed both under sail and engine power.

Similar to Vertigo, the 174’ ketch incorporates the large wrap around windows, all of which fully open to allow in as much natural light as possible.

This 174’ flybridge yacht is a superb sailing platform. Under sail she is expected to reach speeds of almost 20 knots in a reach with a true wind speed of 20 knots. Also, with light winds less than 10 knots, she will outperform most sailing yachts. These speeds are achieved thanks to her long waterline, low drag hull but predominantly through her generous sail plan area.

The ketch rig 174’ respects the restrictions imposed but bolsters performance with the very impressive roached main and mizzen sails.

More sail area is exposed up where the wind velocity is greater and more driving force is created. The roached sails do have a larger driving force than conventional triangular sails. Therefore runners are used in instead of permanent backstays.

She is fitted with a lifting keel and has draft of 4.5m when the keel is up and 8.3m when down.