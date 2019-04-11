Briand’s latest concept features a traditional sailing rig, a 1550-tonne ketch and a head-turning aesthetic. She is the perfect vessel for the seasoned sailor looking for speed and design pedigree in equal measure.

SY300 also represents a milestone in the in the newly emerging ‘green’ superyacht market. She represents a break from the growing number of sailing yachts that are effectively motor yachts with sails, instead employing a design approach utilised with smaller, high-performance racing yachts. She is an authentic sailing yacht in all respects, boasting the clean, dynamic and efficient naval architecture of a Philippe Briand design.

The 90m is fully wind-propelled with remarkable hydrodynamic efficiency, meaning that power can be harnessed through underwater turbines to charge the batteries onboard. If even 50% of the energy is captured, it would yield the equivalent of that produced by a 500 kW generator.

Philippe Briand was driven by the pursuit of efficiency rather than design fads in the construction of the concept, which possesses a two-masted sailing rig, an inverted bow and a foremast which towers 95.3m above the waterline. The design of the carbon fibre masts and rigging is heavily informed by Briand’s experience developing celebrated sailing yachts 67m Vertigo and 73m Sybaris.

SY300 offers well balanced proportions, ample deck space and a sleek overall aesthetic. The crowning glory is indisputably the fly bridge in the flush sun deck - this 112m2 space is the perfect spot for up to 14 guests to come together and experience the thrilling sensation of movement created by wind power.

The allure of the exterior spaces continues with uncluttered decks with superb vieww, a convivial seating area with two L-shaped sofas, and a more secluded seating area on the foredeck. SY300 also offers swimming pools, sun pads and sun loungers on each of the three decks.

The yacht’s interior is flexible, able to be tailored to the desires of the owner to allow for a large full beam owner’s suite, and office and a private terrace on the main deck. A full-beam salon leads on to a dining room, and a further six guest suites are located on the lower deck. Finally, a gym on the lower deck has sliding doors and steps leading up to the aft deck pool, whilst an adjacent spa features a jacuzzi and a massage room.

Philippe Briand’s creation combines masterful design with record-breaking ‘green’ capabilities, and represents an exciting milestone in the quest for a more environmentally friendly industry. We look forward to one day reporting on the construction phase of this impressive concept!