The original 60m motor yacht Phoenix was launched at Lürssen in 2004. Her success led to her owner developing a new project with the same team, which includes Andrew Winch Designs, Moran Yacht & Ship and the Lürssen shipyard. The resulting yacht is the eagerly awaited and recently launched motor yacht Phoenix 2.

Superyacht Phoenix 2 is by no means a simple sequel to the first yacht. She has been carefully designed and constructed to ensure that the essence of the original yacht has been kept; but as her new name appropriately suggests, she has been "squared" in both her complexity and size making her a much bigger and more beautiful yacht.

Phoenix 2's exterior, designed by Andrew Winch Designs, incorporates both elegant and streamlined lines that are complemented by more than 100 metres of polished stainless steel handrails uniquely shaped and installed. Her sundeck offers a generous swimming pool with separate Jacuzzi and an exterior cinema. The new Phoenix's sky lounge opens out to an inside/outside dining area complete with glass screens creating the ultimate dining experience.

The imaginative use of furnishings, fabrics and furniture influenced by the New York 1930's era, is incorporated into her unique general arrangement which has been carefully designed to provide the clients with exactly the style and practicality of the yacht they require.

A beautiful full beam Deco Duplex apartment for the owner's suite offers unrivalled and undisturbed views out to sea. A private staircase joins the two floors together whilst a private foredeck complete with Jacuzzi offers exterior privacy to the client.