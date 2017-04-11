Translating the styles of Gerhard Gilgenast into a more modern look, Italian design studio Zuccon International Project have unveiled a yacht filled with innovation and cutting-edge exploration DNA; bringing a brand-new expedition and support vessel to the market.

“I can’t help but feel extremely honoured by this new collaboration,” explains architect Bernardo Zuccon. “Picchiotti doesn’t need any introduction because it has written an important chapter in yachting history both in Italy and worldwide. Setting out along this path is a source of pride for our firm, particularly as we are doing so with a project that is both experimental and extremely fascinating, as well as one that wants to pay tribute to an architect that has made an important contribution to Picchiotti Yachts over the years.”

Recalling the classic and elegant lines for which Perini Navi and Picchiotti Yachts are renowned, Zuccon have worked to rebuild a sophisticated Italian style with ample space for wide open areas and rugged, adventurous design elements.

The outdoor spaces are extremely liveable and, when the tenders are in the water, the bow portion of the main deck becomes a large lounge area that blends in seamlessly with the interiors and the bow cockpit, creating a unique and completely unencumbered space dedicated entirely to entertaining guests.

The layout leaves most of the main deck free to accommodate two tenders (a sailboat and a motor yacht, both of nine-meters in length) and two jet skis. Put simply, Heritage is the result of growing demand for more toys on board created in true Picchiotti style.